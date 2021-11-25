Tough fixtures ahead for Eagles

November 25 2021

Crystal Palaces most difficult games for the second half of the Premier League, picked out by Roland Blake.

The current Premier League campaign has been one like no other as fans rejoice in filling the stands once again in order to cheer on their favourite teams. It has been a decent start to the season for Crystal Palace who are promisingly hovering around mid-table.

Keeping this up is naturally going to be a challenge, especially given how strong some of Palaces up-and-coming opponents are. Here, we will consider the teams that are in Palaces fixtures and set to be some of their most difficult challenges yet.

Chelsea

Chelsea are certainly one of the frontrunners for title winners this season. They are also fresh off the back of a successful Champions League tournament, having won in May 2021 against rivals Manchester City, 1-0.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took over in January, he has done a great job with getting the team into a strong position, reflected by the fact they were easily the strongest team in the second half of last years Premier League season.

Thanks to the likes of Chelseas well-organised defence and the 3-4-2-1 formation they are boasting, the team are likely to thrive moving forward. While this is great for the Blues, their intimidating stature is more than enough to threaten Palace when they meet again in February 2022.

Liverpool

Liverpool have struggled in previous seasons defensively and have added Ibrahima Konate to their line-up to help on this front. Naturally, getting back into the stride they established in 2020 will take some time, but it is certainly viable given the talented players on their side.

If the formidable attacking trio that is Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are able to maintain their forms, Liverpool could definitely spell trouble for Palace in their upcoming bout in January 2022. Under Jurgen Klopp's strategic leadership, Liverpool are certainly front-runners for the title and one of the hardest fixtures this season.

Manchester City

And finally, who could forget Manchester City? They have recently added to their stellar line-up thanks to the signing of Jack Grealish and have a great attacking dynasty that is no doubt going to be a force to be reckoned with, moving forward.

They are currently battling for the top spot against Chelsea, but there is certainly the chance that they will eventually pass them if they continue to play as well as they have been so far this season. The side generally has been dominating their rival teams in matches played both home and away. Manchester City are next set to meet Crystal Palace in March 2022.

What Is Crystal Palaces Season Looking Like, Moving Forward?

Crystal Palace have started the Premier League on a high, hovering mid-table at the moment and looking like they should be able to positively progress.

That being said, there is no getting around the fact that they have some tough fixtures coming up that they are going to need to get over if they are to continue this positive start. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are some of the strongest sides that they are likely to face this season.