Liverpool might be without 4 key players for the Palace fixture

November 21 2019

Liverpool could be without a few of their most important players when they come back from the international break, writes Timothy Ghosh.

When you look at the victory over Manchester City you will soon find that they were able to open up a nine-point lead. The international break has really not been kind to boss Jurgen Klopp as he has already experienced injury concerns for the team.

It would seem that Mohamed Salah has aggravated the problem that he is having with his ankle. He wore a protective boot when he watched his teammates in training.

Injuries have Plagued the Team

Robertson has come out with a statement saying that he has had to listen to those around him and normally this isnt something that he would do. The fact is that his ankle has swollen up again and this has made it easier to miss the games that have happened so far.

Robertson still isnt happy and he feels as though he is letting his team down. Hes doubtful for the clash when they go up against Palace and it has also been revealed that Jordan Henderson and even Joe Gomez have actually been withdrawn from the England squad as well.

Liverpool and Their Future

Skipper Henderson actually missed out on Englands win when they beat Montenegro and he has also been struck with a virus as well. This ultimately meant that he has had to pull out before the trip to Kosovo. Liverpool have been without Joel Matip and even Xherdan Shaqiri.

These two players have been injured too and this has dealt the team some serious blows. They are doing so well right now but if injuries like this keep on happening then this might not be the case for much longer.

Only time will tell if there are going to be any other updates to the team or if some players are going to be able to pull through, but that being said, things are not looking good. Matip was actually ruled out by Jurgen Klopp this week and thats because he had a knee problem.

The Liverpool boss has confirmed that he is going to miss out on the next couple of weeks and that hes very doubtful for the big match against Crystal Palace.

Shaqiri has not played since the team experienced the defeat in Napoli back in September. The club is hopeful that he will be back at training next week and this could mean that he is able to return to the field sooner than anticipated. Fans can only hope as this would improve the potential outcome of the games they have lined up.