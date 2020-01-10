Tosun signs on loan

January 10 2020
Crystal Palace have signed Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the season.
The Eagles have been pursuing the Turkish international for a couple of years, and missed out on signing him when he signed for Everton back in 2018.
The 28-year-old will bring much needed firepower to Palace's front line after injuries to Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend.
Eagles chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "We're delighted to have secured Cenk's services for the remainder of this season. We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish. Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we've admired him for some time, so I'm very pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace."
New start. I will give everything for this club and their fans 🦅 #Tosunpasa @cpfc — Cenk Tosun (@CenkTosun_) January 10, 2020
Yeni bir başlangıç. Bu kulüp ve taraftarı için var gücümle çalışmaya hazırım 🦅
📸 @433 pic.twitter.com/Pym8sG29pl
The Jairo Riedewald thread
at 9.33am by Tom-the-eagle
Palace vs Arsenal Match Thread
at 9.26am by spartakev2
The Benteke thread
at 9.14am by Ian-VI
MoTD
at 9.12am by bexleydave
Palace vs Arsenal Match Thread
at 9.12am by the.universal
MoTD
at 9.04am by Eaglehamster
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.