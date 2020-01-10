Tosun signs on loan

January 10 2020

Crystal Palace have signed Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the season.

The Eagles have been pursuing the Turkish international for a couple of years, and missed out on signing him when he signed for Everton back in 2018.

The 28-year-old will bring much needed firepower to Palace's front line after injuries to Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "We're delighted to have secured Cenk's services for the remainder of this season. We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish. Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we've admired him for some time, so I'm very pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace."