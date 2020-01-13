Camarasa makes a return to Spain

January 13 2020
Crystal Palace have ended Victor Camarasa's season-long loan after just two appearances for the club.
The midfielder, who cost a £1.5million loan fee from Real Betis last August, has joined Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves until end of the campaign.
Camarasa, 25, started in Palace's penalty shoot-out loss to Colchester in the League Cup and also played five minutes as a substitute against Tottenham in the Premier League.
He made 32 league appearances for Cardiff City in the previous season but failed to convince Eagles manager Roy Hodgson of his quality.
A statement on the Palace website read: "The loan agreement for Victor Camarasa between Real Betis and Crystal Palace FC has ended, and he has returned to Spain. We wish Victor all the very best for the future."
