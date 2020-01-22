Palace land young Scottish midfielder

January 22 2020

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Scott Banks from Scottish Championship side Dundee United.

The 18-year-old has joined for a reported fee of around £400,000 and has penned a three-year contract.

Banks spent last season on loan at Clyde after coming through the youth system at Dundee United.

The Scotland Under 19 international was frozen out at United after he rejected a new deal and says he wants to have a crack at the Premier League.

Theres no bigger stage Id want to play on [than the Premier League]. Its a big step up coming from Scotland," he told Palace TV.

When you hear about that interest [from Crystal Palace], you want to pursue that, and push myself to the highest level. So it was a no-brainer that this was the place for me.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson said this week that Banks will be a player for the Academy as he's not ready for the first team yet.

Meanwhile, defender Sam Woods has joined Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical on loan for the rest of the season.