Meyer content at Palace despite lacking game time

February 20 2020

Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer insists he is happy at the club despite a lack of first-team chances.

Meyer, who joined from Schalke on a free transfer in 2018, has failed to impress Roy Hodgson and there were rumours he was going to leave at the end of the season.

Palace need to get back to winning form to shake off any relegation fears as they are just six points off the bottom three.

Meyer says he is enjoying life in South London and wants to stay and help the Eagles record another season in England's elite division.

"Its in the German media, and Im not interested in that [leaving the club]," he told Sport 1.

"Everything changes in football every day, but Im totally solid in the club, and Im also well received by the fans and the team.

"Of course, I havent played every game, but Im an important part of the club. If that were not the case, those responsible would have said long ago that I should go."

The 24-year-old added: "If the journalists worked here for a-year-and-a-half and saw the quality in the team and in the league, they would think differently.

"Of course, you dream of big clubs like Liverpool FC or Manchester United in the Premier League, but Crystal Palace was the best opportunity to switch to this league.

"Since I have been there, I have played around 50 games in the best league in the world, which is not a matter of course. And I have developed further."

