March 8 2020 12.22am

Hodgson extends Palace contract

March 6 2020

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has finally signed a one-year contract extension.

Hodgson's new deal will keep him at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 72-year-old took the reins in September 2017 and guided the struggling Eagles to relegation safety.

And the former England boss is on course to keeping Palace in the Premier League for another year after 11th and 12th-place finishes.

I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract," said Hodgson to the club website.

"I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future.

Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal.

