Premier League is suspended until April

March 13 2020
The Premier League has been temporarily suspended as a result of the spread of coronavirus.
The Premier League said matches are planning to resume on April 4, 2020, "subject to medical advice and conditions at the time".
Palace were due to travel to Bournemouth tomorrow but will now sit it out, along with the rest of the nation's clubs.
In a statement, Palace said: "Any supporters who have bought tickets for the away matches at Bournemouth tomorrow, or against Liverpool on March 21, should retain their tickets and await further information from the club. We will update with specific details about these matches as soon as we have them."
EFL matches and fixtures in the women's game have also been called off, along with England's outings against Italy on March 27 and Denmark four days later.
Clubs including Everton, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid confirmed they have personnel in self-isolation.
HOL launches new sister website
at 8.32am by kenbarr
Whinging Watford Mascot
at 1.57am by HKOwen
Closed door matches looming
at 8.45pm by Vaibow
Closed door matches looming
at 8.35pm by Rudi Hedman
Whinging Watford Mascot
at 8.31pm by kennybrowns leftfoot
Closed door matches looming
at 7.53pm by Vaibow
