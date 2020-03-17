Palace close Beckenham training base

March 17 2020

Crystal Palace have closed their Beckenham training ground for a week as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement that players will be given individual programmes to work with, while staff members will also undergo their duties from home.

"We have closed our training ground as a precautionary measure for one week, with players being urged to stay at home and undertake personalised training plans," a statement read.

Parish also confirmed that season ticket sales for the 2020/21 campaign will be temporarily put on hold.

The statement added: "Clearly our first concern is for all of you: supporters, staff and players, to make sure we do whatever we can to ensure you are as safe as possible.

"I am sure you will have already received information regarding the best steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and I urge everybody to follow these as best they can.

"It's so important we all take proactive, preventative measures to mitigate the spread of this virus and the strain on the health service."

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 3 and chiefs are yet to decide on whether to cancel the season, delay until later in the year or play the remaining games behind closed doors.