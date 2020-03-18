Palace ready to redevelop Academy

March 18 2020

Crystal Palace have been given the green light to redevelop the club's Academy base in Beckenham.

Bromley Council granted planing permission for new facilities which will include a full-size covered pitch, a full-size 3G pitch, seven grass pitches and upgrades to the site buildings.

Subject to completion of the 106 agreement and GLA referral, the works should be finalised in time for next season as Palace aim to fulfil the Premier League's Category 1 Academy status.

Chairman Steve Parish told the club website: I am delighted that the Bromley Council planning committee has supported our very exciting plans to develop the Academy site.

"Its a fantastic scheme and it will create an elite facility and have a transformational impact both in terms of footballing education and personal development for the 200 plus boys that are in our care at any one time.

I would like to thank all the staff and partners that have worked so hard with us to achieve this outcome. We intend to commence work as soon as practically possible.

Palace secured a long-term lease for the site, located across the road from the first-team's base on Copers Cope Road, Beckenham, in December 2018.