Yeboah praises Ayew's Premier League record

March 21 2020
Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has a "bright future" in the game according to Premier League legend Tony Yeboah.
The former Leeds United forward has singled Ayew out for praise after his Ghana countryman's special season for Palace.
Ayew equalled Yeboah's record of 24 Premier League goals when he scored the winner for the Eagles against Watford last time out.
It was Ayew's eighth strike of the season and Yeboah believes Ayew has more goals in his locker.
If you compare my games to Jordan's, it tells you I had fewer games. I played 47 matches, scoring 24 goals in two-and-half years for Leeds United," Yeboah told Angel FM.
[The English Premier League] is not a small league but Jordan scoring 24 goals means that the future is bright for him despite playing more matches than me.
"Looking at his age, he can add more goals if he continues to play in the Premier League.
But for now, if you compare my statistics with him, you can see some sort of differences between us.
Cos we support the Palace, the Palace, the Palace,
at 9.20am by JRW2
Cos we support the Palace, the Palace, the Palace,
at 7.38am by Slimey Toad
Cos we support the Palace, the Palace, the Palace,
at 10.09pm by Pete53
Eagle Samaritans
at 9.18pm by beak
Cos we support the Palace, the Palace, the Palace,
at 8.04pm by ex hibitionist
Vincente Guaita - best keeper in the Prem?
at 6.24pm by EddieMac
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.