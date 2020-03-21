Yeboah praises Ayew's Premier League record

March 21 2020

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has a "bright future" in the game  according to Premier League legend Tony Yeboah.

The former Leeds United forward has singled Ayew out for praise after his Ghana countryman's special season for Palace.

Ayew equalled Yeboah's record of 24 Premier League goals when he scored the winner for the Eagles against Watford last time out.

It was Ayew's eighth strike of the season and Yeboah believes Ayew has more goals in his locker.

If you compare my games to Jordan's, it tells you I had fewer games. I played 47 matches, scoring 24 goals in two-and-half years for Leeds United," Yeboah told Angel FM.

[The English Premier League] is not a small league but Jordan scoring 24 goals means that the future is bright for him despite playing more matches than me.

"Looking at his age, he can add more goals if he continues to play in the Premier League.

But for now, if you compare my statistics with him, you can see some sort of differences between us.