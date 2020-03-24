You are here: Home > News > Watch Palace's 2013 Play-off Final win in full
Watch Palace's 2013 Play-off Final win in full

March 24 2020

Stuck in isolation? Fear not because we have the full 90 minutes and extra time of Crystal Palace's 2013 Play-off Final win over Watford for you to enjoy.

Just click 'full screen' or cast to your TV to enjoy this memorable Palace game at Wembley.

