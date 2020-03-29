Watch the other 1990 Palace victory over Liverpool

March 29 2020

We've gone through the video vaults to find another classic match from Crystal Palace's archive.

Palace met with Liverpool for the first time since their remarkable 1990 FA Cup semi-final triumph.

This match proved it wasn't a lucky result as Steve Coppell's charges  with a fully-fit Ian Wright  beat the Merseysiders again through a Mark Bright effort.

Just click 'full screen' or cast to your TV to enjoy the extended highlights from Selhurst Park.