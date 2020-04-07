Watch a Palace six-goal thriller from the 70s

April 7 2020
Take a trip back in time to proper football with packed standing terraces, boggy pitches and crazy haircuts as Crystal Palace host Swindon Town in 1976.
Watch the likes of Peter Taylor, Jim Cannon and Alan Whittle take on the Robins at a raucous Selhurst Park.
Just click 'full screen' or cast to your TV to enjoy extended highlights of this goal fest.
