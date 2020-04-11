Watch Palace 80s goal fest against Wolves

April 11 2020
Crystal Palace face off with Wolves at Selhurst Park in 1982 where fans enjoyed a seven-goal clash.
The line-up featured Palace legends such as Vince Hilaire, Jim Cannon and Billy Gilbert in the days of just one sub and pass-backs to the keeper!
Just click 'full screen' or cast to your TV to enjoy extended highlights of this entertaining fixture.
