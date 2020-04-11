You are here: Home > News > Watch Palace 80s goal fest against Wolves
April 15 2020 3.50am

Watch Palace 80s goal fest against Wolves

April 11 2020

Palace v Wolves

Palace v Wolves

Crystal Palace face off with Wolves at Selhurst Park in 1982 where fans enjoyed a seven-goal clash.

The line-up featured Palace legends such as Vince Hilaire, Jim Cannon and Billy Gilbert in the days of just one sub and pass-backs to the keeper!

Just click 'full screen' or cast to your TV to enjoy extended highlights of this entertaining fixture.

