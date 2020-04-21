Watch a Palace 2000 clash with goals galore

April 21 2020
If you want to catch a vintage Crystal Palace game with a glut of goals during this lockdown, then look no further.
Steve Coppell's Palace team travelled to Swindon in a second-tier clash in January 2000.
You'll see six goals in this encounter with Clinton Morrison, Leon McKenzie and Simon Rodger among those featuring for the Eagles.
Watch the Sky Sports build-up and full 90 minutes with post-match reaction from the players and managers.
