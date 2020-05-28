Premier League to restart in June

May 28 2020

The Premier League has confirmed the 2019/20 season is set to resume on June 17.

Manchester City will face off with Arsenal and Aston Villa will host Sheffield United in the first matches as they all have games in hand.

A full round of matches would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

Every fixture will be held behind closed doors and will shown live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC or Amazon Prime.

BBC Sport will broadcast four live matches and Sky Sports are to make 25 available free to watch. The campaign will provisionally end on Saturday, July 25.

Kick-off times will be:

Friday: 20:00

Saturday: 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00

Sunday: 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 and 19:00

Monday: 20:00

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 18:00 and 20:00

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June.

"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."