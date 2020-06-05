You are here: Home > News > Palace's new fixtures confirmed
June 7 2020 5.18am

Palace's new fixtures confirmed

June 5 2020

TV game

TV game

Crystal Palace's first fixtures of the restarted Premier League season have been announced.

The Eagles will start with a trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, June 20, and it will be broadcast live on BBC.

Roy Hodgson's side will then travel to Liverpool four days later and fans can catch this live on Sky Sports.

Then on Monday, June 29, Palace will host Burnley at Selhurst Park, which will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

All games will be played behind closed doors  the Premier League will announce the remaining fixtures at a later date.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will also have live radio commentaries for all remaining games.

Fixtures

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Saturday, June 20, 7.45pm (BBC)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wednesday, June 24, 8.15pm (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Monday, June 29, 8pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

The Wilfried Zaha Thread
at 4.23pm by Sayer

The Wilfried Zaha Thread
at 3.57pm by JRW2

The Wilfried Zaha Thread
at 1.48pm by eagleman13

Remaining Fixtures and Televised Games
at 1.32pm by eagleman13

The Wilfried Zaha Thread
at 1.25pm by Rudi Hedman

The Wilfried Zaha Thread
at 1.14pm by taylors lovechild

You are here: Home > News > Palace's new fixtures confirmed