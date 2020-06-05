Palace's new fixtures confirmed

June 5 2020

Crystal Palace's first fixtures of the restarted Premier League season have been announced.

The Eagles will start with a trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, June 20, and it will be broadcast live on BBC.

Roy Hodgson's side will then travel to Liverpool four days later and fans can catch this live on Sky Sports.

Then on Monday, June 29, Palace will host Burnley at Selhurst Park, which will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

All games will be played behind closed doors  the Premier League will announce the remaining fixtures at a later date.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will also have live radio commentaries for all remaining games.

Fixtures

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Saturday, June 20, 7.45pm (BBC)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wednesday, June 24, 8.15pm (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Monday, June 29, 8pm (Amazon Prime Video)