You are here: Home > News > Palace swoop for Ferguson
July 23 2020 12.04pm

Palace swoop for Ferguson

July 21 2020

Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have made their first summer signing with Nathan Ferguson joining from West Brom.

The 19-year-old arrives at Selhurst Park on a free transfer after his contract with the Baggies expired.

Palace had agreed to sign the right-back in January but the deal collapsed after Ferguson had to undergo knee surgery.

Ferguson, who is a West Brom Academy product, has represented England at Under-18, U19 and U20 level.

He told the Palace website: "Its great to be here. Crystal Palace is a great club in my opinion, and I feel like theres a lot that I can bring to the team. Im so happy to be here and I cant wait to get started."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Nathan is a fantastic signing for us, a player weve been committed to for a long time.

"He is hungry, focused, has a great attitude and hes got an abundance of talent. Its been a challenging six months for Nathan, and Im genuinely so pleased for him that we have finally secured his services."

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Manager WishList
at 12.01pm by PatrickA

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace Match Thread
at 11.58am by Eaglecoops

Manager WishList
at 11.58am by Willo

Manager WishList
at 11.51am by Badger11

Manager WishList
at 11.40am by Putitout

Manager WishList
at 11.38am by Alexi_the_Eagle

You are here: Home > News > Palace swoop for Ferguson