Palace swoop for Ferguson

July 21 2020
Crystal Palace have made their first summer signing with Nathan Ferguson joining from West Brom.
The 19-year-old arrives at Selhurst Park on a free transfer after his contract with the Baggies expired.
Palace had agreed to sign the right-back in January but the deal collapsed after Ferguson had to undergo knee surgery.
Ferguson, who is a West Brom Academy product, has represented England at Under-18, U19 and U20 level.
He told the Palace website: "Its great to be here. Crystal Palace is a great club in my opinion, and I feel like theres a lot that I can bring to the team. Im so happy to be here and I cant wait to get started."
Chairman Steve Parish added: "Nathan is a fantastic signing for us, a player weve been committed to for a long time.
"He is hungry, focused, has a great attitude and hes got an abundance of talent. Its been a challenging six months for Nathan, and Im genuinely so pleased for him that we have finally secured his services."
