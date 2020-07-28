Ayew wins two player of the year awards

July 28 2020
Jordan Ayew has scooped both the Crystal Palace Fan and Players' Player of the Year awards.
The striker finished ahead of Vicente Guaita and Gary Cahill in the poll which had 6,000 supporters cast their vote.
Ayew, who scored nine goals over the campaign, was also honoured by his teammates as they named him their player of the season too.
The Ghana frontman made it a triple win by claiming Palace's Goal of the Season gong for his outstanding effort against West Ham.
He told Palace TV: "Ive worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasnt the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well.
"I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. Im just grateful.
"I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, theyve been massive for us this season, for me especially theyve been massive. Id like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career."
John-Kymani Gordon was crowned Palace's U18 Player of the Season, while Malachi Boateng was named as the season's best U23 Player.
Mile Jedinak received the Chairmans Award for Outstanding Contribution to Crystal Palace Football Club from Steve Parish.
