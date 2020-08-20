You are here: Home > News > Palace kick off at home against Saints
Palace kick off at home against Saints

August 20 2020

Crystal Palace will begin the new 2020/21 season at home to Southampton on September 12.

Crystal Palace 2020/21 fixtures

September

Saturday, 12th: Southampton (H)

Saturday, 19th: Manchester United (A)

Saturday, 26th: Everton (H)

October

Saturday, 3rd: Chelsea (A)

Saturday, 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday, 24th: Fulham (A)

Saturday, 31st: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

November

Saturday, 7th: Leeds United (H)

Saturday, 21st: Burnley (A)

Saturday, 28th: Newcastle United (H)

December

Saturday, 5th: West Bromwich Albion (A)

Saturday, 12th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Tuesday, 15th: West Ham United (A)

Saturday, 19th: Liverpool (H)

Saturday, 26th: Aston Villa (A)

Monday, 28th: Leicester City (H)

January

Saturday, 2nd: Sheffield United (H)

Tuesday, 12th: Arsenal (A)*

Saturday, 16th: Manchester City (A)

8pm, Wednesday, 27th: West Ham United (H)

Saturday, 30th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

February

Wednesday, 3rd: Newcastle United (A)

Saturday, 6th: Leeds United (A)

Saturday, 13th: Burnley (H)

Saturday, 20th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday, 27th: Fulham (H)

March

Saturday, 6th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday, 13th: West Bromwich Albion (H)

Saturday, 20th: Manchester United (H)

April

Saturday, 3rd: Everton (A)

Saturday, 10th: Chelsea (H)

Saturday, 17th: Southampton (A)

Saturday, 24th: Leicester City (A)

May

Saturday, 1st: Manchester City (H)

Saturday, 8th: Sheffield United (A)

8pm, Wednesday, 12th: Aston Villa (H)

Saturday, 15th: Arsenal (H)

Sunday, 23rd: Liverpool (A)

