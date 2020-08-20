Palace kick off at home against Saints

August 20 2020
Crystal Palace will begin the new 2020/21 season at home to Southampton on September 12.
Crystal Palace 2020/21 fixtures
September
Saturday, 12th: Southampton (H)
Saturday, 19th: Manchester United (A)
Saturday, 26th: Everton (H)
October
Saturday, 3rd: Chelsea (A)
Saturday, 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Saturday, 24th: Fulham (A)
Saturday, 31st: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
November
Saturday, 7th: Leeds United (H)
Saturday, 21st: Burnley (A)
Saturday, 28th: Newcastle United (H)
December
Saturday, 5th: West Bromwich Albion (A)
Saturday, 12th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Tuesday, 15th: West Ham United (A)
Saturday, 19th: Liverpool (H)
Saturday, 26th: Aston Villa (A)
Monday, 28th: Leicester City (H)
January
Saturday, 2nd: Sheffield United (H)
Tuesday, 12th: Arsenal (A)*
Saturday, 16th: Manchester City (A)
8pm, Wednesday, 27th: West Ham United (H)
Saturday, 30th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
February
Wednesday, 3rd: Newcastle United (A)
Saturday, 6th: Leeds United (A)
Saturday, 13th: Burnley (H)
Saturday, 20th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Saturday, 27th: Fulham (H)
March
Saturday, 6th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Saturday, 13th: West Bromwich Albion (H)
Saturday, 20th: Manchester United (H)
April
Saturday, 3rd: Everton (A)
Saturday, 10th: Chelsea (H)
Saturday, 17th: Southampton (A)
Saturday, 24th: Leicester City (A)
May
Saturday, 1st: Manchester City (H)
Saturday, 8th: Sheffield United (A)
8pm, Wednesday, 12th: Aston Villa (H)
Saturday, 15th: Arsenal (H)
Sunday, 23rd: Liverpool (A)
