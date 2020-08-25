Palace triumph over Oxford

August 25 2020

Crystal Palace won their first pre-season friendly with a 2-1 success over Oxford United.

Stephen Henderson and Jairo Riedewald replaced Vicente Guaita and Tyrick Mitchell in the starting line-up that played the final game of last season.

The League One side went ahead after 13 minutes when Matt Taylor controlled a deep cross to tee up Cameron Brannagan, who fired past Henderson.

Palace were awarded a penalty early into the second half after Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the area by John Mousinho. Unfortunately, Jeffrey Schlupp's spot-kick was saved by Jack Stevens.

Schlupp made amends by setting up Zaha for a one-on-one with the keeper before the Ivory Coast star slotted home the equaliser on 51 minutes.

Three minutes later, James McArthur added another by converting Andros Townsend's assist to give Palace a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Palace: Henderson, Ward (Inniss 70), Kouyate (Kelly 61), Dann (Woods 70), Riedewald (Gordon 80), Townsend (Malachi Boateng 81), McCarthy (Mitchell 20), McArthur (Kirby 75), Zaha, Ayew (Meyer 45), Schlupp (Pierrick 70).

Not used: Hennessey, Jach.