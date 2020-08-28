Eagles complete Eze signing

August 28 2020

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze from QPR.

Eze, 22, has put pen to paper on a five year deal with the Eagles.

Eze told cpfc.co.uk: "As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and its a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on."

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was delighted with the club's new signing: "Were really pleased to be able to welcome Eberechi Eze to the club."

"Hes a player that we have followed and admired for a long time now, and a player who has enormous potential to build on the last two fine seasons hes had at Queens Park Rangers which has also resulted in him breaking in to the England Under-21s squad.

Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, added: "Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely. We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development.

"With our Academy recently securing Category 1 status, this further illustrates our focus on youth as we look to consolidate and improve upon our position as a Premier League club."

