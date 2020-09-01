Eagles secure Lions victory

September 1 2020

Crystal Palace won their third successive summer friendly with a 1-0 triumph at Millwall.

Roy Hodgson made three changes from the win over Charlton, with Vicente Guaita, Max Meyer and Jeffrey Schlupp starting.

Max Meyer settled a evenly-fought South London derby with the only goal on the half-hour mark.

Wilfried Zaha worked his way into the Millwall area and beat his defender to set up Meyer who stroked the ball into the net.

Hodgson told the Palace website after the game: "I thought we played very well. We dictated the tempo all the way through, we had an awful lot of possession and really and truly restricted them to very few sights of our goal, let alone goal chances.

"The only disappointment I suppose is we really did create three golden opportunities to make the score bigger than the 1-0 victory it was a definite test like the other two tests have been."

Palace: Guaita, Ward (Woods 74), Kouyate (Jach 74), Dann (Kelly 45), Mitchell (Inniss 74), Schlupp (Kirby 74), Riedewald (Gordon 86), McArthur (M Boateng 74), Meyer, Zaha (Pierrick 74), Ayew.

Not used: Henderson.