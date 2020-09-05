Palace finish all square against Brondby

September 5 2020

Crystal Palace ended their summer campaign unbeaten after drawing 1-1 at home to Danish side Brondby.

The Eagles had enjoyed victories over Oxford United, Charlton and Millwall and were eyeing a fourth straight success.

Eagles star Wilfried Zaha continued his good pre-season form by firing Palace into the lead just past the half-hour mark.

The winger collected Jordan Ayew's pass just inside the left of the area before blasting into the roof of the net.

However Brondby substitute Jesper Linstrom levelled matters in the second half with a fierce shot that Vicente Guaita palmed onto the post and into the net.

After the game Luka Milivojevic told Palace TV: "Im a little bit disappointed because I think we created more than enough to win. We had a great run  three games in a row we won.

"I was thinking to help and finish this good run with a good victory. We created more than enough to win but we didnt have luck, so it's a little bit disappointing. But the most important [game] will be next week."

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann (Kelly 65), Mitchell, Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur (Milivojevic 45), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew (Meyer 65).

Not used: Henderson, Woods, Inniss, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Kirby, Pierrick, Gordon.