You are here: Home > News > Batshuayi makes Eagles return
September 11 2020 5.53am

Batshuayi makes Eagles return

September 10 2020

Selhurst Park (Photo: Andy Roberts)

Selhurst Park (Photo: Andy Roberts)

Crystal Palace have re-signed Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in a season-long loan deal.

Batshuayi is back at Selhurst Park after enjoying a fine spell at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, when he netted six times in 13 Eagles appearances.

The 26-year-old striker told the Palace website: "I feel like Im home now, so its good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"Its not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, its the best decision. I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson added: "I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season-long loan.

"He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again."

The Belgium international is Palace's third summer signing following defender Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) and forward Eberechi Eze (QPR).

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Transfer shambles
at 5.50am by cryrst

Transfer shambles
at 10.27pm by jhillman

Transfer shambles
at 10.15pm by thechaddyboy

Transfer shambles
at 10.11pm by Pete53

The Sorloth thread
at 10.01pm by Percy

BBC - Phil McNulty
at 9.35pm by mileend

You are here: Home > News > Batshuayi makes Eagles return