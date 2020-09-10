Batshuayi makes Eagles return

September 10 2020

Crystal Palace have re-signed Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in a season-long loan deal.

Batshuayi is back at Selhurst Park after enjoying a fine spell at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, when he netted six times in 13 Eagles appearances.

The 26-year-old striker told the Palace website: "I feel like Im home now, so its good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"Its not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, its the best decision. I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson added: "I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season-long loan.

"He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again."

The Belgium international is Palace's third summer signing following defender Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) and forward Eberechi Eze (QPR).