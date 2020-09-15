Palace pay the penalty

September 15 2020

Crystal Palace crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 11-10 penalty shoot-out defeat at Bournemouth.

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson shuffled his pack with 10 changes for this second-round tie on the south coast.

The Cherries got the ball in the Palace net in the first half but Sam Surridge's effort was flagged offside.

They looked the more likely to score after the break but the match went straight to penalties after it ended 0-0.

All 20 outfield players scored their spot-kicks, before Wayne Hennessey saved Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic's strike. However, Hennessey blasted his kick high over the bar.

Back round again and David Brooks converted his second kick of the shoot-out but Begovic blocked Luka Milivojevic's strike to put the Championship club through.

Palace boss Hodgson said: "Every penalty was almost perfect so congratulations to both teams on that, and congratulations to Bournemouth on winning the game. They deserved to win it  they played very well."

Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods (Sakho 60), Inniss, Jach, Kirby (Townsend 70), Meyer, Milivojevic, Eze, Batshuayi, Schlupp (Ayew 60).

Not used: Henderson, Mitchell, McCarthy, Pierrick,

Bournemouth: Begovic, Ofoborh, Simpson, Kelly, Stacey (Lerma 62), Arter (Solanke 82), Zemura, Lewis Cook (Gosling 74), Brooks, Billing, Surridge.

Not used: Travers, Kilkenny, Anthony.