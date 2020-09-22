Sorloth makes RB Leipzig switch

September 22 2020
Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth has joined Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in a permanent deal.
The 24-year-old signed for Palace in January 2018 for £9million, but played just 20 times overall and was lent to KAA Gent and Trabzonspor.
Sorloth was a huge success at Trabzonspor during 2019/20, netting 33 goals in 49 games and helping the Turkish club to second in the Super Lig table.
They had an option to make the two-year loan full-time, but a complex deal was struck which saw RB Leipzig reportedly pay a £20million fee to be split evenly between them and Palace.
Sorloth said: "Even though Trabzonspor took me in like a son, I have dreams and goals in my career, and one of them was to play in the German Bundesliga because it's a great league, one of the best in the world.
"So it's with a heavy heart I chose this. But I have to think about my career and I'm not choosing away from Trabzon, I'm choosing to take the next step in my career and I hope everyone understands that."
