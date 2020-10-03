Palace dealt heavy derby loss

October 3 2020

Crystal Palace crashed to a 4-0 London derby defeat at Chelsea.

It was Palace's sixth successive defeat to the Blues and they paid the price for some sloppy defending.

Roy Hodgson's side successfully nullified Chelsea's attack in the first half and the score was goalless at the interval.

Five minutes after the break, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell slammed home the opening goal at the far post.

On 66 minutes, Chilwell's cross was met by Kurt Zouma who outjumped Mamadou Sakho to nod in.

The hosts made it 3-0 from a Jorginho penalty on 78 minutes after Callum Hudson-Odoi drew a foul from Tyrick Mitchell in the area.

Four minutes later, Jorginho converted another spot-kick for Chelsea's fourth goal after Sakho's clumsy challenge on Kai Havertz in the box.

Chelsea: Mendy, Jorginho, Silva, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Kante (Pulisic 83), Zouma, Hudson-Odoi (Kovacic 83), Havertz, Abraham, Werner.

Not used: Kepa, Tomori, Mount, James, Giroud.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Sakho, Kouyate, Ward, Eze, McArthur (Riedewald 72), McCarthy (Milivojević 67), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Meyer, Benteke.