Good opportunities on the horizon for Palace

October 15 2020

Crystal Palace have enjoyed a strong start to the new Premier League Season, writes Sam Wilmott.

A 1-0 victory against Southampton in September and an impressive 3-1 win over Manchester United on their home turf have helped the club to 12th place so far this season.

It hasnt all gone to plan though, with the crushing 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in early October and Evertons 2-1 win the week before.

However, things could quickly get back on track in the next two months with a string of games that could yield a good number of points for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Palaces next game will be at home against Brighton on Sunday 18th October and is one that Roy Hodgson will be hoping to win.

Brighton have a similar record so far this season, with one win and three losses, to Palaces two wins and two losses. Comparing the teams both clubs have played against, Brighton have also lost to Chelsea and Everton, but were also beaten by Man United.

Historically, the two outfits have been very evenly matched when they go head-to-head. Brighton and Palace have both won three of their last nine games, with the other three being draws.

For this reason, betting odds from most bookmakers are fairly even across all three possible outcomes, though Palace have a slight edge. Fans wanting to back the Eagles for this game could also take advantage of free bet offers to spend less on their wagers.

Current betting volumes show that fans are favouring Palace over Brighton, with more than 50% of bets on the game being placed on a home win.

Brighton have a healthy squad going into the game, with only Florin Andone out of action due to a ruptured cruciate ligament that he picked up back in June. However, this shouldnt worry Palace too much.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will travel north of the Thames on 24th October to face off against Fulham. Palace should be confident heading into the game as they are clear favourites to win.

So far this season, Fulham have not picked up a single point and sit dead last in the table with a minus eight goal difference. Newly-promoted Leeds United beat them 4-3 in September, with Arsenal and Aston Villa also managing to net three goals in their games. They didnt even manage to score goals in three of their last four games.

Since 2013, Palace have only played Fulham on four occasions. In that time, Palace have won two, while Fulham only one. Last season, both games ended in 2-0 victories for Palace.

Given these statistics, its unsurprising that Palace are the clear favourites to win the match with the majority of bets being placed on their victory.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

On 30th October, Palace will head to the Midlands to take on Wolves, a club that currently sits one spot below them in the Premier League table.

Like Palace, Wolves have won two and lost two this term, though they havent been able to get the better of any big-six teams. Manchester City beat Wolves 3-1 in late September, which was followed by a 4-0 loss to West Ham the following week.

Wolves only two win so far this season have come against Fulham and Sheffield United, clubs that sit firmly at the bottom of the league with four straight losses.

Its too early to get odds from major bookmakers at present, though its probably a safe assumption that both sides will get fairly even numbers when theyre published.

In Premier League matches, the two clubs have only faced each other four times in the last few years. Wolves have won two of those matches, while Palace have won once. There have never been more than two goals scored in any game, and in their last face-off in July, they were evenly matched on most other statistics too.

Wolves have only one injury at present, with left-back Jonny Otto sat out with a knee injury. Hes been out of action since early August after needing surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament with no firm date on his return.

Typically, these types of injuries have a recovery time of between six and nine months, meaning its likely Otto will be unable to make the Palace game.

Unless Wolves get more injuries or a suspension in their next couple of games, theyll have a strong squad to field against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

In early November, Leeds will head to the capital for the first league match the two have played against each other for many years. This means we have little historic data to go off, but we can still look at how Leeds have faired so far this season.

The Yorkshire side almost upset the applecart in their first fixture back in the Premier League against Liverpool, though the reigning champions managed a lucky escape with a 4-3 win.

Leeds have scored almost twice as many goals as Palace in their recent games, but have also conceded more, so we will likely see an action-packed game.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

On 21st November, Crystal Palace will head up north to take on Burnley. The game is too far in advance to get odds from bookmakers yet, but it should be a fairly easy game for the Eagles. Burnley, like Fulham and Sheffield, are yet to win this campaign, putting them in the final relegation spot.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

Playing Newcastle at home on 28th November will be a similar challenge to the Leeds game. The club sits 9th in the standings after beating Burnley and West Ham, though Brightons only win of the season so far came against them.

In previous games against each other, Newcastle have a slight edge, but Palace has been more successful in recent years.

West Brom vs Crystal Palace

Palaces first game in December will be away at West Brom. The newly-promoted side currently sit 17th in the table with a single point after drawing against Chelsea.

Theyve faced several tough opponents in their opening games, including Leicester City, Everton, and Chelsea, so their record isnt surprising. It should be Palaces game to lose, but complacency or injury could derail that.