Palace and Brighton derby ends all square

October 18 2020

Crystal Palace were pegged back by Brighton & Hove Albion to draw 1-1 at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles scored from what proved to be their only shot of the game through a penalty after 19 minutes.

Tariq Lamptey was judged to have pulled down Michy Batshuayi as he went for Andros Townsend's cross into the area.

Wilfried Zaha stepped up to put away the spot-kick.

Batshuayi got the ball in the Brighton net from Jairo Riedewald's pass but he was ruled millimetres off-side.

However, they had to settle for a draw when Brighton substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored with a rasping effort in the 90th minute.

In stoppage time, Lewis Dunk was sent off after a two-footed lunge at a loose ball and Gary Cahill in the area.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Schlupp (Benteke 88), McArthur, Riedewald, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi (Milivojevic 83).

Not used: Henderson, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Clyne, Eze.

Brighton: Ryan, Lamptey, Dunk, White, Webster, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard (Connolly 77), Lallana (Mac Allister 77), March, Burn (Gross 82).

Not used: Steele, Alzate, Bernardo, Veltman.