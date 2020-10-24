Palace find winning form with Fulham win

October 24 2020

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Fulham.

Roy Hodgson's side picked up their first three points since beating Manchester United four games ago.

Jairo Riedewald netted his first Palace goal when he opened the scoring after eight minutes.

Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola had saved a shot from Wilfried Zaha but the winger regained the ball and fed Riedewald with a reverse pass for the Dutchman to score.

The hosts responded well as Ademola Lookman twice hit the woodwork in the first half, while Michy Batshuayi got the ball in the Fulham net but was correctly ruled offside.

On 64 minutes, Palace doubled their lead after Batshuayi's low cross from the right was bundled in by Zaha at the far post.

Fulham saw substitute Aboubakar Kamara sent off for raking his studs on the back of Ebere Eze's leg after 88 minutes.

Then Whites skipper Tom Cairney pulled a goal back in stoppage time with a superb long-range effort.

Fulham: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina, Robinson, Lemina (Reed 79), Cairney, Loftus-Cheek (Reid 74), Anguissa (Kamara 66), Lookman, Mitrovic.

Not used: Rodak, Odoi, Le Marchand, Bryan.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne (Van Aanholt 72), Schlupp (Eze 76), Riedewald (Sakho 85), Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Not used: Henderson, Kelly, Meyer, Benteke.