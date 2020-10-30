Palace swept aside by Wolves

October 30 2020

Crystal Palace crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Palace were second best for most of the game and fell behind after 18 minutes when Rayan Ait-Nouri smashed home from the corner of the box.

Michy Batshuayi did get the ball in the Wolves net but his effort was ruled out for offside for the third successive game.

Wolves doubled their lead in the 27th minute through winger Daniel Podence, who poked in Pedro Neto's cross at the far post.

Palace were handed a lifeline with a penalty after Patrick van Aanholt was brought down by Willy Boly in the area. But it was overturned by VAR as Van Aanholt was in an offside position just before he was fouled.

In the second half, Wilfried Zaha had a genuine penalty appeal dismissed after Ait-Nouri took him down in the box.

Four minutes from time Luka Milivojevic was harshly shown a red card for a tackle on Joao Moutinho after referee Martin Atkinson reviewed the pitch-side monitor.

Wolves: Patricio, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto (Moutinho 76), Jimenez (Silva 90), Podence (Traore 76).

Not used: Hoever, Saiss, Otasowie, Ruddy.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Ayew 72), Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp (Eze 65), Batshuayi (Benteke 85), Zaha.

Not used: Henderson, Sakho, McArthur, Kelly.