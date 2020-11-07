You are here: Home > News > Palace romp to Leeds victory
November 7 2020

Palace romp to Leeds victory

November 7 2020

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory at home to Leeds.

In an entertaining game at Selhurst Park, Palace took the lead after 12 minutes when Scott Dann headed in Eberechi Eze's corner.

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford got the ball in the Palace net moments later, but his effort was ruled out by VAR because his outstretched arm was deemed offside.

Ten minutes later, Eze won a free-kick on the edge of the area and he got up to whip the dead ball over the Leeds wall to make it 2-0.

On 27 minutes, Bamford got Leeds back into the game by controlling Mateusz Klich's header with his chest before slotting into the far corner.

The Eagles went 3-1 up in the 42nd minute after Helder Costa deflected Patrick van Aanholt's cross from the left into his own net.

Jordan Ayew put the match out of reach with Palace's fourth on 70 minutes with a close-range finish from Wilfried Zaha's assist.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Schlupp, 72), McArthur, Riedewald (McCarthy, 77), Eze, Ayew (Benteke, 85), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Sakho, Cahill, Batshuyai.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Costa (Raphinha, 46), Struijk (Roberts, 72), Alioski, Harrison, Bamford.

Not used: Casilla, Poveda-Ocampo, Davis, Jenkins, Casey.

