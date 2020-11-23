Palace edged out by Burnley

November 23 2020

Crystal Palace succumbed to a 1-0 defeat away at Burnley.

The Clarets moved out of the relegation zone with their first Premier League win of the season.

Palace started the game without Wilfried Zaha who was in self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19.

And they fell behind in the eighth minute after Cheikhou Kouyate's awful header allowed Jay Rodriguez to set up an easy finish for Chris Wood.

In the second half, Burnley almost put the game out of sight when Johann Gudmundsson crashed his shot against the crossbar.

Clarets keeper Nick Pope produced a fine block from close range to deny substitute Christian Benteke at the end and frustrate Roy Hodgson's men.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson (Brady 66 (Pieters 83)), Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Westwood, Rodriguez.

Not used: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald (Schlupp 66), Eze, Ayew (Benteke 76), Batshuayi.

Not used: Butland, Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Mitchell.