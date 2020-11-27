Late agony for Eagles

November 27 2020

Crystal Palace conceded two late goals to lose 2-0 at home to Newcastle United.

The Magpies scored twice through Callum Wilson and Joelinton in the the final two minutes to claim and smash-and-grab victory.

Magpies goalkeeper Karl Darlow kept his side in the game with some decent stops, denying makeshift centre-forward Jeffrey Schlupp's powerful effort in the first half.

After the break, he reacted well to dive to his right to push out substitute Christian Benteke's downward header.

In the 88th minute, Newcastle snatched the lead as Callum Wilson got onto Joelinton's pass to slot beyond keeper Vicente Guaita.

And a minute later, Joelinton sealed the victory with a left-footed shot for a rare goal for his club.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Riedewald 67), Kouyate, McArthur (Batshuayi 82), Eze, Ayew (Benteke 66), Schlupp.

Not used: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho.

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron (Ritchie 67), S Longstaff, Joelinton (Schar 90), Wilson.

Not used: Gillespie, Yedlin, M Longstaff, Murphy, Anderson.