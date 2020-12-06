Check out a new Crystal Palace 'who's who' book

December 6 2020
Whether you're looking for a Christmas stocking filler or a unique reference for the book shelf, this new Crystal Palace book is ideal for fans.
The Holmesdale Online's Gordon Law has delved deep into the Palace archives to compile a new book: 'Crystal Palace Player by Player'.
Explore a comprehensive whos who of every player to make a first-team appearance for Crystal Palace since its formation in 1905.
Presented in the format of a sticker album, theres around 1,000 player images with stats and info on each.
This book provides a visual archive of the football club through the faces of the men who have worn the famous jersey.
Pick out your favourite stars and those not so adored in this ultimate Palace fans resource.
Get your copy, available for £9.99 on Amazon worldwide here.
