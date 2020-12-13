Palace claim derby draw

December 13 2020

Crystal Palace earned a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham went ahead after 23 minutes when Harry Kane's effort from 30 yards deceived Vicente Guaita and flew in beyond the wrong-footed Spaniard.

The Palace stopper atoned for his error by making excellent blocks to deny Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Kane.

The Eagles were inches away from scoring after Eberechi Eze's shot struck the bottom of the post.

Roy Hodgson's side pressed for the equaliser in the second half and were finally rewarded in the 81st minute.

Eze's whipped free-kick from the left was too much for keeper Hugo Lloris to handle and he spilled the ball for Jeffrey Schlupp to score.

In the final moments, Tottenham substitute Ben Davies hit the bar while Guaita made an incredible save to keep out Eric Dier's free-kick.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Cahill, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojevic (Riedewald 74), Schlupp, Eze (Townsend 89), Zaha, Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Batshuayi.

Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon (Davies 85), Alderweireld, Dier, Aurier, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Bergwijn (Alli 85), Ndombele ( Lo Celso 66), Son, Kane.

Not used: Hart, Doherty, Rodon, Moura.