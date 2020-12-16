Palace pegged back by Hammers

December 16 2020
Ten-man Crystal Palace had to settle for a 1-1 draw away at West Ham United.
The Eagles managed to play the final 20 minutes of this London derby following Christian Benteke's sending off.
Benteke had given Palace a deserved 34th-minute lead by heading home Joel Ward's cross from the right.
The Belgian should have added another after a brilliant team move but fluffed his effort from six yards.
West Ham equalised through a wonderful overhead kick from forward Sebastien Haller on 55 minutes.
Benteke, who had previously been booked for catching Angelo Ogbonna with an elbow, was dismissed for a second yellow card for a similar offence on Tomas Soucek in the 70th minute.
Palace managed to hold on for the remainder of the game to eek out an away point.
West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Diop, Soucek, Benrahma (Snodgrass 88), Fornals (Lanzini 45), Bowen (Yarmolenko 80), Haller.
Not used: Randolph, Dawson, Noble, Fredericks.
Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Dann, Ward, Eze (Ayew 76), McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend (Schlupp 85), Zaha, Benteke.
Not used: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Riedewald, Batshuayi.
This has to stop, home games, week after week
at 1.04am by HKOwen
roy out
at 11.54pm by Gary St.Andrews
124 combined age of back four - wheres tyrick?
at 11.52pm by Canterbury Palace
What did we learn about our Team today or ?
at 11.52pm by windsoreagle
roy out
at 11.52pm by Vaibow
roy out
at 11.46pm by Canterbury Palace
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2020 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.