December 20 2020 1.31am

Palace pegged back by Hammers

December 16 2020

Ten-man Crystal Palace had to settle for a 1-1 draw away at West Ham United.

The Eagles managed to play the final 20 minutes of this London derby following Christian Benteke's sending off.

Benteke had given Palace a deserved 34th-minute lead by heading home Joel Ward's cross from the right.

The Belgian should have added another after a brilliant team move but fluffed his effort from six yards.

West Ham equalised through a wonderful overhead kick from forward Sebastien Haller on 55 minutes.

Benteke, who had previously been booked for catching Angelo Ogbonna with an elbow, was dismissed for a second yellow card for a similar offence on Tomas Soucek in the 70th minute.

Palace managed to hold on for the remainder of the game to eek out an away point.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Diop, Soucek, Benrahma (Snodgrass 88), Fornals (Lanzini 45), Bowen (Yarmolenko 80), Haller.

Not used: Randolph, Dawson, Noble, Fredericks.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Dann, Ward, Eze (Ayew 76), McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend (Schlupp 85), Zaha, Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Riedewald, Batshuayi.

