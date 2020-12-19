Palace thrashed by Reds

December 19 2020

Crystal Palace were swept aside by Liverpool in a 7-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

It was the first time in their entire history that Palace conceded seven goals in a home match.

Liverpool got the scoring underway in the third minute after Mane set up Minamino to slot into the bottom corner.

Mane then got on the score sheet himself in the 35th minute with a neat turn and finish.

A minute before the break, Firmino poked in the third goal following a brisk Reds counter-attack.

Skipper Jordan Henderson curled the fourth goal into the top corner after 52 minutes.

Firmino notched his second with a dink over keeper Vicente Guaita on 68 minutes for 5-0.

An unmarked Salah nodded home a sixth with nine minutes of the game left.

Then the Egyptian forward got his second on 84 minutes with a brilliant strike into the roof of the net.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate (Tomkins 63), Cahill, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur (Riedewald 72), Eze (Batshuayi 69), Ayew, Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Ward, Mitchell, Dann, McCarthy, Townsend.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Matip, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum (Jones 69), Keita, Mane (Salah 57), Henderson, Minamino, Firmino (Oxlade-Chamberlain 74).

Not used: Adrian, Kelleher, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Williams.