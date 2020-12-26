Palace well beaten by 10-man Villa

December 26 2020

Crystal Palace were defeated 3-0 by 10-man Aston Villa in their Boxing Day clash.

Roy Hodgson's side continue their poor run of form and have now lost four of their past seven matches.

It took Villa just five minutes to take the lead when Bertrand Traore fired into the net after Vicente Guaita had repelled a shot by Ollie Watkins.

The home team went down to 10 men on the stroke of half-time after Tyrone Mings was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wilfried Zaha.

Despite playing with a man less, Villa made it 2-0 in the 66th minute with a Kortney Hause header after Watkins' effort had rebounded off the bar.

And they made sure of the points with a third goal through Anwar El Ghazi who curled a fine finish into the top corner on 76 minutes.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Luiz (Ramsey, 90), McGinn, Grealish, Watkins, Traore (Konsa 45), Targett, El Ghazi (El Mohamady 86), Hause.

Not used: Heaton, Taylor, Hourihane, Nakamba, Guilbert, Davis.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Schlupp (Townsend 82), Milivojevic (Riedewald 69), McArthur (Batshuayi 75), Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Mitchell, Clyne, Tomkins, McCarthy, Ayew.