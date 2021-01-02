Eagles end barren run with win

January 2 2021

Crystal Palace got 2021 off to a flyer with a 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United.

After failing to win any of their five previous outings, Roy Hodgson's side won a valuable three points at Selhurst Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp fired Palace into a fourth-minute lead after a fine team move involving Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

Schlupp went off injured shortly before the break and his replacement Eberechi Eze scored a brilliant second goal on the stroke of half-time.

The summer signing started his run from inside his own half, evaded a couple of challenges and coolly slotted into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Andros Townsend had a couple of opportunities to extend the lead after the break as Palace claimed their first clean sheet since the opening day win over Southampton.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Schlupp (Eze 39), Milivojevic (Riedewald 90), McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke (Ayew 47).

Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Stevens, Fleck, Basham, Mousset (Brewster 60), Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Bogle, Ampadu, Osborn (Hackford 81).

Not used: Verrips, Baldock, Lowe, Bryan.