Eagles end barren run with win

January 2 2021
Crystal Palace got 2021 off to a flyer with a 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United.
After failing to win any of their five previous outings, Roy Hodgson's side won a valuable three points at Selhurst Park.
Jeffrey Schlupp fired Palace into a fourth-minute lead after a fine team move involving Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.
Schlupp went off injured shortly before the break and his replacement Eberechi Eze scored a brilliant second goal on the stroke of half-time.
The summer signing started his run from inside his own half, evaded a couple of challenges and coolly slotted into the bottom corner from outside the box.
Andros Townsend had a couple of opportunities to extend the lead after the break as Palace claimed their first clean sheet since the opening day win over Southampton.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Schlupp (Eze 39), Milivojevic (Riedewald 90), McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke (Ayew 47).
Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi.
Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Stevens, Fleck, Basham, Mousset (Brewster 60), Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Bogle, Ampadu, Osborn (Hackford 81).
Not used: Verrips, Baldock, Lowe, Bryan.
