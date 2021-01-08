You are here: Home > News > Eagles exit FA Cup to Wolves
January 11 2021 11.12pm

Eagles exit FA Cup to Wolves

January 8 2021

FA Cup

FA Cup

Crystal Palace bowed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle following a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson made nine changes from the league win over Sheffield United, while Wolves made two alterations.

The Midlands outfit dominated the opening period with Adama Traore causing Palace trouble down the right.

And the Spaniard put his team in front after 33 minutes by cutting inside and firing a powerful strike beyond Palace debutant Jack Butland in goal.

Palace improved slightly after the break, but ended this drab cup tie without a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Wolves: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker (Hoever 85), Neto, Moutinho, Adama (Gibbs-White 69), Silva (Cutrone 78).

Not used: Patricio, Vitinha, Richards, Kilman, Otasowie, Corbeanu.

Palace: Butland, Van Aanholt, Sakho (Kouyate 45), Tomkins, Clyne, Eze, Riedewald, McCarthy (Mitchell 70), Ayew, Benteke (Zaha 70), Batshuayi (Townsend 85).

Not used: Guaita, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic.

