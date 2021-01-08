Eagles exit FA Cup to Wolves

January 8 2021
Crystal Palace bowed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle following a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.
Palace manager Roy Hodgson made nine changes from the league win over Sheffield United, while Wolves made two alterations.
The Midlands outfit dominated the opening period with Adama Traore causing Palace trouble down the right.
And the Spaniard put his team in front after 33 minutes by cutting inside and firing a powerful strike beyond Palace debutant Jack Butland in goal.
Palace improved slightly after the break, but ended this drab cup tie without a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.
Wolves: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker (Hoever 85), Neto, Moutinho, Adama (Gibbs-White 69), Silva (Cutrone 78).
Not used: Patricio, Vitinha, Richards, Kilman, Otasowie, Corbeanu.
Palace: Butland, Van Aanholt, Sakho (Kouyate 45), Tomkins, Clyne, Eze, Riedewald, McCarthy (Mitchell 70), Ayew, Benteke (Zaha 70), Batshuayi (Townsend 85).
Not used: Guaita, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic.
roy out
at 11.03pm by Eaglehamster
Where is Max Meyer
at 8.50pm by Robk
Where is Max Meyer
at 8.44pm by kingdowieonthewall
Where is Max Meyer
at 8.32pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid
Sakho to WBA after 'clash with Hodgson'?
at 8.17pm by Palace in the Blood
Sakho to WBA after 'clash with Hodgson'?
at 8.05pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid
