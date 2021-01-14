Derby stalemate at the Emirates

January 14 2021

Crystal Palace claimed a deserved away point in a 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

It was a second successive clean sheet in the league for Roy Hodgson's men and only their third shut-out of the season.

The Eagles weathered the storm early on against an in-form Gunners, who went into the game with four straight wins in all competitions.

Palace had the better of the chances in the 90 minutes and went close to scoring when James Tomkins nodded an Eberechi Eze free-kick against the bar.

Bernd Leno then had to be at full stretch to keep out a headed chance from Palace forward Christian Benteke.

The South Londoners looked a threat with Eze, Benteke and Wilfried Zaha on the break but in the end they had to settle for a draw.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Saka, Ceballos (Partey 70), Lacazette (Nketiah 80), Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles (Pepe 65), Holding, Luiz, Smith-Rowe, Xhaka.

Not used: Runarsson, Gabriel, Willian, Cedric Soares, Chambers, Willock.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic (McCarthy 88), McArthur, Eze, Benteke (Ayew 79), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Clyne, Cahill, Dann, Riedewald, Batshuayi.