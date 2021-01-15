Midfield ace Meyer leaves Palace

January 15 2021
Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer has left the club by mutual consent.
The German joined on a free transfer amid much fanfare in August 2018 after his contract expired with Schalke.
Meyer had played a key role in Schalke's runners-up spot in the Bundesliga and came with Champions League experience.
His excellent dribbling ability, which he owes to playing futsal as a kid, earned him the 'German Messi' nickname.
However, Palace boss Roy Hodgson was not able to fit the 25-year-old international into his team.
After 56 Eagles appearances and two goals, Meyer and Palace have decided to terminate his three-year contract.
