Palace swoop for French striker

January 21 2021
Crystal Palace have signed forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal from Mainz.
The former France U21 international netted 10 goals in 17 appearances for the German Bundesliga club this season.
Palace have been tracking the 23-year-old for a while and have an option to buy him if he impresses.
The Eagles reportedly paid a 3 million loan fee and he will cost a further 15 million if Palace take up the option.
Mateta said: "Im very happy to come to Crystal Palace and I look forward to training. Playing in the Premier League was my dream when I was a child. Now I can play, I will show the fans of Crystal Palace what I can do."
The 6ft 4in player began his career at Chateauroux and signed for Lyon in 2016, before going on loan to Le Havre a year later.
Mateta joined Mainz in a club record transfer in 2018 where he has scored 27 goals in 71 matches overall.
