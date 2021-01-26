Derby blues for the Eagles

January 26 2021

Crystal Palace lost 3-2 in a London derby at home to West Ham.

Palace continued their miserable form having picked up just one victory from the last 10 matches.

They went in front after just three minutes when Wilfried Zaha linked up with Christian Benteke to fire into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But West Ham were back on terms six minutes later from Tomas Soucek's header off Michail Antonio's cross.

Soucek added another in the 25th minute when he finished a deep free-kick at the near post.

Craig Dawson made it 3-1 to the in-form Hammers with a header from a corner after 65 minutes.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi reduced the arrears with a close-range finish from Jordan Ayew's flick in stoppage time but it was too little too late.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic (Riedewald 73), McArthur, Eze, Townsend (Batshuayi 66), Zaha, Benteke (Ayew 73).

Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Kelly, McCarthy.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Fornals, Soucek, Benrahma (Noble 87), Bowen (Fredericks 81), Antonio (Yarmolenko 83).

Not used: Martin, Balbuena, Diop, Johnson, Odubeko, Lanzini.