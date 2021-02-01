Guaita pens new contract

February 1 2021

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a fresh deal with the club.

The Spanish stopper has agreed to stay at Selhurst Park until June 2023 with an option to extend for another year.

He said: "My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy, Deano, all the coaches, and my teammates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace."

It follows right back Nathaniel Clyne's deal being extended until the end of the season.

Guaita's contract extension will feel like a new signing to Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who brought in just one player over this transfer window.

French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta arrived in January on an 18-month loan deal from Mainz.

Midfielder Max Meyer was released by the Eagles and several squad players have departed in loan deals.

It includes: Rob Street (Torquay); Scott Banks (Dunfermline); Jaroslaw Jach (Rakow Czestochowa); Sam Woods (Plymouth Argyle) and Brandon Pierrick (Kilmarnock).