Eagles raid Magpies' nest

February 2 2021

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 away.

After their victory over Wolves, Palace have now claimed back-to-back league wins for the first time since September.

Newcastle got their noses in front after just two minutes when Jonjo Shelvey blasted into the net from outside the area.

Palace drew parity on 21 minutes with a rocket shot of their own from Jairo Riedewald who fired home a 20-yard strike via a slight deflection off Ciaran Clark.

Four minutes later, Gary Cahill nodded Eberechi Eze's corner past Magpies keeper keeper Karl Darlow to make it 2-1 to the Eagles.

Substitute Andros Townsend fluffed a near open goal in stoppage time, shooting high and wide when it was easier to score.

But Palace secured their fourth away league win of the season and move to 29 points in 13th in the table.

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Hayden, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Fraser, Almiron, Wilson.

Not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Longstaff, Krafth, Anderson, Joelinton.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Kouyate 90), Eze, Zaha (Townsend 58), Ayew, Batshuayi (Benteke 73).

Not used: Butland, Mitchell, Kelly, Mateta.