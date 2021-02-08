Leeds too strong for poor Palace

February 8 2021

Crystal Palace crashed to a 2-0 defeat away at Leeds United.

Palace were without injured top scorer Wilfried Zaha and this defeat means Palace have now lost 17 of the past 19 games when he has not played.

Leeds got off to a great start by taking the lead after three minutes as Jack Harrison's shot from the edge of the area deflected off Gary Cahill and looped beyond Vicente Guaita.

Roy Hodgson introduced Andros Townsend for Patrick van Aanholt at the break in an effort to improve on a disappointing first-half display.

However, Patrick Bamford put Leeds on their way to victory with a second goal after Raphinha's shot was parried by Guaita.

Harrison went close to adding another but his strike cannoned off the bar as Leeds sealed a deserved win.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Bamford, Alioski, Dallas, Raphinha, Struijk, Harrison, Phillips (Shackleton 88), Klich.

Not used: Casilla, Roberts, Costa, Davis, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Jenkins, Huggins.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, van Aanholt (Townsend 46), Eze, Ayew (Benteke 75), Mateta (Batshuayi 65).

Not used: Butland, Kouyate, Kelly.